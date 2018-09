WASHINGTON (CNN) — Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday (Sept. 23) that she has committed to testifying in an open hearing on Thursday (Sept. 27) about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The statement from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich came after a call Sunday with staff for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he wants to testify before the committee.