× Man Behind Bars On Suspicion Of Capital Murder For July Death Of Homeless Man

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – Chief Deputy Matt Rice confirmed that the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office made an arrest in relation to the death of a homeless man found in Cadron Creek back in July.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was initially called out just before 8 p.m. July 24 to the 420 block of Highway 287 over the East Fork Cadron Creek regarding a body that was found floating in the waters under the bridge.

Joe Bernard Nowell, 51, is currently behind bars on suspicion of capital murder in 60-year-old William Ray Holt’s death.

According to Rice, they came up with enough evidence to turn it over to the prosecutor.

Nowell had been in a hospital and mental heath facility before being arrested on Friday, Sept. 21.

He is currently being held without bond prior a first appearance hearing before a Faulkner County judge on Monday (Sept. 24).