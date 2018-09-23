× OG&E Teams Return Home From Florence Restoration

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) — Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) crews are heading home after helping with restoration efforts from Hurricane Florence.

The agency said that the 79-member team of line crews and resource personnel are leaving Wilmington, North Carolina, and are expected to arrived to their respective service districts by Monday (Sept. 24) evening or Tuesday (Sept. 25) morning.

OG&E helped Duke Energy with restoration efforts and worked three days in Raleigh, North Carolina, and then were assigned to Wilmington where they worked for six days.

More than 2 million customers — mainly in North Carolina — were without power due to Florence.

In all more than 40,000 power workers — including OG&E — helped in the restoration and recovery effort.