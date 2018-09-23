× WATCH: Cool And Cloudy Sunday

Scattered showers will track into the River Valley this morning, with light rain continuing into the afternoon. While most of the rain will stay south and along I-40, many folks will not see any rain. Northwest Arkansas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay relatively cool, but return to normal for tomorrow. Next chance of higher rainfall amounts are mid-week.

Afternoon highs will stay in the 70s. Northwest Arkansas will be slightly warmer due to more breaks in the clouds and no rain.

Futurecast 10AM - A few light rain showers begin to creep into the River Valley from the south.

Futurecast 3PM - Scattered showers continue throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain will stay in the River Valley, with many people staying dry. Rain decreases into the evening.

Rain chances are the next few days before a cold front reaches us by Tuesday/Wednesday.

-Sabrina