Cedarville Man Denies Molesting Children, Crossing State Lines

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Cedarville man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he crossed state lines and molested two children in 2009 and 2011.

Stanley Dewayne Rice, 57, was indicted Sept. 12 in U.S. District Court on four counts of interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The victims accused Rice of molesting them when they were young children and teens, according to court documents.

They said Rice often abused them when he was using methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Three other women also told investigators Rice abused them as children in a different state. One woman said Rice made the others watch when he molested them.

Rice was being held Monday (Sept. 24) without bond at the Sebastian County Detention Center.

His trial is set for Nov. 5. If convicted, Rice faces a fine and up to 40 years in prison.