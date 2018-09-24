Fayetteville Police Announce 2018 Bikes, Blues, & BBQ Street Closures, New Safety Precautions Added This Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The city of Fayetteville and the police department are preparing for the 2018 Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally. To better inform visitors, business owners, and citizens a document with extensive details about road closures and parking around Dickson Street and the Downtown Square has been made.

According to the document, the Fayetteville Police Department will close car traffic on W. Dickson Street (St. Charles to Gregg) and West Avenue (Spring to Watson) daily during the event. Road closures will begin Wednesday (Sep. 26) and Thursday (Sep. 27) at 4 p.m. On Friday (Sep. 28) and Saturday (Sep. 29) the roads will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Only motorcycles will be allowed through while the roads are closed. Police say they will reopen the roadways to all vehicles once traffic at the event calms. All street closures are subject to change if necessary, Fayetteville police say.

New safety precautions have been added this year for those attending the event. Several streets connecting to W. Dickson Street will be closed to traffic for both motorcycles and cars. Police say these streets are narrow and cannot accommodate for turn-around traffic. Access to Dickson Street from these roads will be blocked by a physical barricade. Only pedestrians and bicyclist will be able to enter and exit from N. Church Avenue, N. Locust Avenue, N. Shipley Alley, Thompson Avenue, Rollston Avenue, and Campbell Avenue.

No road closures have been planned for Baum Stadium near the University of Arkansas.

Community parking (streets, lots, deck) is free in the Dickson Street Entertainment District starting Wednesday (Sep. 26) through Saturday (Sep. 29), however, there will be some restrictions. Parking regulations will be enforced for on-street residential parking, police say, and on lots that are not owned or managed by the city. Fayetteville police will address other parking issues such as handicap parking, driveways and mailboxes that are blocked, and parking on sidewalks.

Police want to remind everyone in Fayetteville to be aware of an increased vehicle traffic, motorcyclist, and pedestrians in the area over the weekend.

Police say no animals, reptiles, or pets are allowed at the event under Fayetteville Code 92.32. Officers will request people with uncertified animals to leave the event.