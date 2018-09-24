Former Arkansas State Senator Appeals Conviction in Kickback And Bribery Scheme

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former Arkansas State Senator Jon Woods has appealed his conviction and sentence for his involvement in a widespread kickback and bribery scheme that included Ecclesia College in northwest Arkansas.

According to Talk Business & Politics, the notice of appeal was filed on Thursday (Sep. 20).

Along with the notice, Woods’ attorney filed a motion for woods to be released on bond while the appeal is pending. On September fifth, woods was sentenced to 220 months in federal prison and was told to pay more than one $1.5 million dollars in restitution.

Woods is required to report to prions by 1 p.m. Wednesday ( Sep. 26) and will remain out of jail on an existing bond until then.

When released, he’ll have three years of supervised release and must notify his probation officer before opening a bank account.