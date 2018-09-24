× Jonathan Nance Announces Decision To Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The new college football redshirt rule was implemented to help true freshmen get acclimated to the game of football but the rule has also sparked a rash of graduate transfers and the first hit Arkansas on Monday.

Jonathan Nance announced via Twitter that he was leaving the Razorbacks football program to focus on graduation despite playing the team’s first four games this season.

The new rule allows players to appear in as many as four games in a season and then have the ability to redshirt if they don’t appear in a fifth game.

Nance, a junior college transfer, was among Arkansas’s leading receivers in 2017 as he hauled in 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns while adding 62 yards rushing. This season, Nance has been lost on the depth chart and had one catch for minus-2 yards.