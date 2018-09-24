× More Than 13,000 Without Power In Benton County

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — More than 13,000 customers are without power across western Benton County, according to Carroll Electric.

A cause for the outage wasn’t immediately known, but the electric company reported 13,463 affecting residents from Bentonville to Decatur.

One area on the county’s west side reportedly had no service.

A company spokesperson said a breaker tripped in Centerton around 4 p.m., causing several other substations in the area to lose power.

“We know it’s frustrating but the experts are out there now working to restore power,” the spokeswoman said.

An outage map for Carroll Electric can be found here.