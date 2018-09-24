× Police: Centerton Couple Had Drugs, Syringes Spread Throughout Home

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A Centerton man is accused of selling drugs from the home he shared with his 4-year-old child and leaving drugs and syringes spread across the house.

Luke Alden Durbin, 32, was arrested Sunday (Sept. 23) by Bentonville police in connection with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

He also faces 22 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises.

Centerton police arrested Luke Durbin’s wife, Holly Denise Durbin, 33, last week on similar charges.

Centerton police found several drugs spread throughout their home on Meadowlands Drive, including small quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and some amphetamine pills.

An officer found a knife coated with heroin residue inside their child’s bedroom. Police said the knife was on the child’s mattress and easily within their reach, according to the affidavit.

Police also found 66 items of drug paraphernalia like pipes, scales and packaging materials. They recovered 33 syringes just in the master bedroom and bathroom.

Police had requested a check of Durbin’s home through Luke Durbin’s probation officer after receiving a tip that a drug transaction recently took place there.

Two people also said they’d bought heroin from Durbin earlier this month. One person said a transaction took place at the Durbin’s home, according to the affidavit.

Holly Durbin is free on a $10,000 bond while Luke Durbin was being held Monday (Sept. 24) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Both have hearings set for Oct. 29 in Benton County Circuit Court.