Police Investigating Unattended Death In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating an unattended death after a man was found inside his home on Fourth Street.

Rudy D. Garcia, 35, was found Monday (Sept. 24) morning by a family member at his home on Northwest Fourth Street, according to Sgt. Gene Page, Bentonville police spokesman.

Police did not say whether they suspect foul play, and no other details were immediately available.