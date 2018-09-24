× Removal Of Barrier Walls Means Temporary Closures On Interstate 49

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will be closing lanes overnight on Interstate 49 between Springdale and Johnson this week.

The lane closures will be to accommodate construction on the shoulder of I-49 in Johnson and Springdale, the department said in a news release. Crews will be removing temporary barrier walls on the inside shoulders of both northbound and southbound I-49.

The northbound inside lane closure will take place starting Wednesday night (Sept. 26) at 8 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday morning. The southbound inside lane will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use caution in these areas. More information is available at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.