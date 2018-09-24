× Springdale Woman Gets Jail Time, Probation For Defrauding Couple With Adoption Scam

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman was sentenced to 120 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution for defrauding a couple who wanted to adopt her unborn daughter.

Anglea Emos, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 in Benton County Circuit Court to defrauding a prospective adoptive parent.

Emos defrauded a North Dakota couple in 2016 of roughly $12,000, eventually telling the couple she was just using them for money and planned to keep the baby, according to court documents.

Emos was ordered to repay $12,260 to the couple. She also will serve 10 years probation once she’s released from jail.