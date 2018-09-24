State Health Department Investigating JBGB’s For Over 50 Reported Illnesses

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The state health department is investigating more than 50 reported illnesses linked to JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewery.

Anyone who has visited the restaurant at 3615 N. Steele Blvd between Sept. 13 and Monday (Sept. 24), and has experienced diarrhea or vomiting, should report illnesses to adh.foodsafe@arkansas.gov or 501-537-8969.

A total of 51 people have reported symptoms, with most saying they started to feel ill 24 to 36 hours after visiting the restaurant.

Symptoms have mainly included diarrhea and vomiting with some fever, according to the health department.

There have been no hospitalizations.

Health officials are collecting clinical samples for testing to try to determine what is making people sick.

Laboratory tests are pending and no pathogen has been identified as the source of the outbreak yet.

“We are aware that many people traveled to that area of the state last weekend,” said Dr. Dirk Haselow, ADH State Epidemiologist.

“People may have gotten sick after they returned home. We urge anyone to contact us if they got sick after visiting or eating at this establishment.”

The health department said JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewery is cooperating with the investigation.

“At this point, we can only say that we are cooperating with the health department to determine the source of the issue and that our deepest concerns go out to the customers affected,” Jody Thorton, owner of JJ’s, said in a statement.

“We have never had an experience like this and are confident the health Dept will determine we complied with all applicable laws and regulations.”

The most recent health inspection for the restaurant revealed only one critical violation — that disposable paper towels weren’t available for drying washed hands. Inspectors noted that this was corrected on site.

Critical violations can cause illness if the problem is not fixed quickly, according to the health department.