ArDOT To Add More Traffic Cameras On I-49

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A new traffic tool will soon be available for you to better check road conditions and congestion on I-49.

There are currently six live cameras on 1-49 from Fayetteville to Lowell, but the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is wanting to add 40 to 50 more.

ArDOT is planning to install live traffic cameras about every mile and a half from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista.

They'll start putting them up at the start of the year.

It's part of a signage project where ArDOT is installing more overhead sign structures to help drivers know where they are going.

On those post, they are going to add additional message boards and those cameras.

Spokesman Danny Strassle said by having more live traffic cameras they are able to better monitor the traffic.

If an accident were to happen state police can get eyes on it before they even get there.

“In terms of EMS, fire all of those people can look and see what the scene looks like before their crews actually get there, but when it comes to winter weather or beautiful days it helps with knowing the forecast and just checking your overall travel conditions,” he said.

ArDOT won't start installing the additional cameras until the beginning of 2019, but once they are up you will be able to watch them live on idrivearkansas or on the app.

The new message boards will report traffic information and delays, along with other vital details like amber alerts.