Bentonville Man Gets 100 Years In Prison For Raping Teens And Forcing Victim To Record Torment

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A Bentonville man was sentenced Tuesday (Sept. 25) to 100 years in prison for raping two teens and recording their torment.

Damon Wayne White, 41, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to rape, sexual assault and two counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in a visual medium.

Judge Robin Green said she didn't sense any remorse from White, telling him "there's a place in hell for you."

She praised the victims, calling them survivors and heroes.

"Hold your head up high, you've done what you had to do to survive," Green said.

Centerton police arrested White in January after learning two girls had accused him of drugging and raping them in spring 2017, according to court documents.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old, said White forced her to use cocaine at gunpoint and then raped her.

She said White also forced her to film the rapes so he could watch them.

Police later received three videos from federal investigators showing White raping the teen.

The 15-year-old also told police White would force her to wear lingerie he bought online for her, and he once handcuffed himself to her, according to the documents.

Another girl, a 16-year-old, said White raped her in April 2017. She added that White gave her a brownie possibly laced with drugs to subdue her.

The girl said the brownie made her feel “woozy” and she had trouble clearly remembering events from that day, according to the documents.

White was indicted earlier this month in federal court on similar charges, but those are expected to be dropped, said Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor.