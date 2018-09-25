Blake Woolsey Appointed Chairwoman Of XNA Board

FAYETTEVILLE (TB&P) — Blake Woolsey of Fayetteville was recently appointed chairwoman of the board of directors for the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority after chairman Art Formanek resigned to establish an aviation program at a Springfield, Mo., community college.

Bentonville attorney Brian Burke was appointed to replace Formanek on the board. Burke’s term expires Dec. 31. Earlier this year, Formanek was named the chairman of the board, and Woolsey was appointed vice chair.

Woolsey said she had expected to take the role of chairwoman at some point, but the change came sooner than expected.

“It’s moved me forward quite a bit,” said Woolsey, who has worked in public relations since 1992. She was executive vice president at Fayetteville public relations firm Mitchell, and she recently started doing contract work as a facilitator, trainer and executive coach.

