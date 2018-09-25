× Deputy Stabbed Near Coal Hill, Johnson County Sheriff Confirms

COAL HILL — A sheriff’s deputy was stabbed with a knife near Coal Hill, the Johnson County sheriff said Tuesday.

Deputy Charles Beavers was responding to a call about 7:45 a.m. about a person walking around with no clothes on in Coal Hill.

Upon responding, Beavers confronted Mitchel Ace Salito, 24, of Ozark at 5555 Highway 164 in Coal Hill. Jones said Salito was naked but had a knife and stabbed Beavers in the arm. He said he didn’t know why Salito attacked the deputy.

Salito was arrested and was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center. He was charged with failure to pay fines or court costs and was being held on $2,306 bond. Charges in the stabbing had not been filed as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Beavers has been treated and released, Sheriff Larry Jones said.