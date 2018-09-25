× Lanes To Close On Don Tyson Parkway Today In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Crews will be working to replace dead trees in the median of Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale today (Sept. 25), which means some lanes will be closed intermittently.

The lanes will close between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. today in the following locations on Don Tyson Parkway:

Between 48th and 40th streets

Between Powell and Turner streets

Between Highway 265 and Butterfield Coach Road

Between Butterfield Coach and Hylton roads

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through those areas today.