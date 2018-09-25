Review Of Arkansas Ballot Proposals Finds Signature Issues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas court officials say a proposal to shorten legislative term limits lacks the required signatures to stay on the ballot, but an initiative to raise the state’s minimum wage should remain.

The AP reports that Special Master Mark Hewett on Monday found that a proposed constitutional amendment on term limits didn’t have enough valid signatures to make the Nov. 6 general election ballot. Hewett says the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office erroneously included more than 14,000 signatures in its final count.

Special Master Sam Bird found that the office had also mistakenly discarded some signatures when it certified the ballot initiative to increase the state’s minimum wage to $11 per hour by 2021.

Hewett and Bird were appointed to review legal challenges to ballot proposals. The Arkansas Supreme Court will consider the findings.