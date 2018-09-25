× Stoplight, Other Improvements Coming To Centerton Intersection

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton will be getting a new stoplight and sidewalk improvements soon, thanks to a recently rewarded contract of more than $1 million.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission approved a bid for improvement to Highway 102 Business in Centerton, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.

The project includes adding a traffic signal to the intersection of Highway 102 Business (Main Street) and Seba Road, which becomes Town Vu Road when it crosses Highway 102B to the east. It will also include pedestrian improvements.

APAC-Central of Fayetteville was awarded the contract, which totaled $1,045,550.95.

Construction is expected to begin in 2-4 weeks, weather permitting. It’s expected to be complete in mid-2019.