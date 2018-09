× Arkansas LB Fisher Announces Decision To Leave Program

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – For the second time in three days, Arkansas has had a player decide to transfer out of the program in the middle of the season.

On Monday, receiver Jonathan Nance announced his decision to leave the program. Like Nance, linebacker Kyrei Fisher announced his decision on Twitter.

Fisher, a sophomore, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and appeared in two games in the 2017 season while recording one tackle.