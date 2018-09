× Bikes Blues And BBQ 2018 Full Schedule

Here is the schedule for this year’s Bikes, Blues and BBQ in Fayetteville and Springdale.

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY

9:00 AM HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEMO RIDES (9 AM – 5 PM AT BAUM STADIUM)

NOON BAUM MOTORCYCLE VILLAGE (Noon-8 PM)

5:30 PM OUACHITA RIVER BAND (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

6:00 PM MONSTER PARTY PATIO (6-10 PM AT THE WALTON ARTS CENTER PLAZA)

7:00 PM THE JEFF HORTON BAND (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

7:30 PM THE BOSTON MOUNTAIN PLAYBOYS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

8:00 PM MISS BBB PRELIMINARY (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

9:30 PM THE SQUARSHERS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

THURSDAY

9:00 AM HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEMO RIDES (9 AM – 5 PM AT BAUM STADIUM)

10:00 AM BAUM MOTORCYCLE VILLAGE (10 AM-8 PM)

10:30 AM A&M TRAIN SHUTTLE (10:30 AM – 10:30 PM)

12:00 PM ARH HELICOPTER RIDES (Noon-8 PM AT BAUM STADIUM)

4:00 PM GARY HUTCHISON (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

5:00 PM WHATABURGER CHALLENGE (WALTON ARTS CENTER – TYSON PLAZA)

5:30 PM BOSS TWEEDS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

6:00 PM MONSTER PARTY PATIO (6-11 PM AT THE WALTON ARTS CENTER PLAZA)

7:00 PM JAMIE WOLFE AND THE WRANGLERS (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

7:00 PM BIKES, BULLS, AND BBQ – BULL RIDING EVENT (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

7:30 PM FAYETTEVILLE FUNK FACTORY (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

9:30 PM THE MIXTAPES (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

FRIDAY

8:00 AM BAUM MOTORCYCLE VILLAGE (8 AM-8 PM)

9:00 AM HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEMO RIDES (9 AM – 5 PM AT BAUM STADIUM)

9:00 AM INK & ART IN THE OZARKS -POWERED BY COLOURS COUTURE (TATTOO AND ART EXPO, 9 AM-MIDNIGHT, FAYETTEVILLE TOWN CENTER)

9:30 AM A&M TRAIN SHUTTLE (9:30 AM – 11:30 PM)

10:00 AM FAYETTEVILLE FIRE FIGHTERS’ POKER RUNS (10 AM – 5 PM)

10:00 AM ARH HELICOPTER RIDES (10:00 AM – 9:00 PM AT BAUM STADIUM; NOON – 9:00 PM AT THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

3:00 PM GARY HUTCHISON (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

3:00 PM MONSTER PARTY PATIO (3 PM-MIDNIGHT AT THE WALTON ARTS CENTER PLAZA)

4:30 PM VINTAGE PISTOL (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

6:00 PM THE BOSTON MOUNTAIN PLAYBOYS (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

6:00 PM LEAH AND THE MOJO DOCTORS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

6:30 PM PEOPLE’S CHOICE AT THE ARKANSAS STATE BBQ CHAMPIONSHIP AT BIKES, BLUES, AND BBQ (6:30 PM – 8:30 PM AT THE BBB OFFICIAL CAMPGROUNDS)

7:30 PM THE NACE BROTHERS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

8:00 PM MISS BBB PRELIMINARY (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

9:00 PM GOOSE (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

10:45 PM JASON D WILLIAMS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

SATURDAY

7:00 AM REGISTRATION FOR STOKES AIR “BATTLE OF THE BIKES” (DICKSON STREET BEER GARDEN)

7:30 AM ARKANSAS STATE BBQ CHAMPIONSHIP AT BIKES, BLUES, AND BBQ (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM AT THE OFFICIAL RALLY CAMPGROUND)

8:00 AM BAUM MOTORCYCLE VILLAGE (8 AM-8 PM)

8:00 AM CAR/TRUCK SHOW (8 AM – 4:30 PM AT ARVEST BALLPARK, SPRINGDALE)

10:00 AM ARH HELICOPTER RIDES (8:00 AM – 2:00 PM AT ARVEST BALLPARK; 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM AT BAUM STADIUM; 2:00 PM – TBA AT THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

9:00 AM HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEMO RIDES (9 AM – 5 PM AT BAUM STADIUM)

9:00 AM INK & ART IN THE OZARKS -POWERED BY COLOURS COUTURE (TATTOO AND ART EXPO, 9 AM-MIDNIGHT, FAYETTEVILLE TOWN CENTER)

9:00 AM KIDS Q (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

9:30 AM A&M TRAIN SHUTTLE (9:30 AM – 11:30 PM)

10:00 AM FAYETTEVILLE FIRE FIGHTERS’ POKER RUNS (10 AM -5 PM)

NOON MONSTER PARTY PATIO (NOON-MIDNIGHT AT THE WALTON ARTS CENTER PLAZA)

1:00 PM KARAOKE CONTEST (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

2:00 PM DR. NOLA AND THE SOUL SHAKERS (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

3:00 PM PARADE OF POWER (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

4:30 PM OREO BLUE (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

5:30 PM STEAK DINNER (5:30 PM – 8:00 PM AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

5:30 PM MAUD CRAWFORD (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

6:00 PM WHATABURGER BRING THE HEAT CONTEST (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

6:30 PM FAYETTEVILLE FUNK FACTORY (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

8:00 PM HEATH SANDERS (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

8:30 PM THE MIXTAPES (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

10:00 PM MISS BBB CONTEST FINALS (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)

10:00 PM 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON STREET GLIDE SPECIAL RAFFLE (10:00 PM – WINNER ANNOUNCED ON THE MAIN STAGE)

10:30 PM DEAD METAL SOCIETY (MAIN STAGE, DICKSON STREET)

10:30 PM ODD KEY PARTY (WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS)