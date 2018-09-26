Greenland’s Vaughn Brings Linebacker Mentality To Quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENLAND (KFSM)--Many times you’ll hear about wide receivers or running backs switching to play quarterback. That’s not the case for Greenland senior Levi Vaughn.

"I was more of a linebacker than quarterback," Vaughn recalled.

But with the graduation of Austin Anderson, Vaughn was the next man up.

"He’s a hard nosed football player, I mean that’s probably the biggest thing," head coach Lee Larkan said. "He brings a linebacker mentality to quarterback and he just wants to win."

"One thing I really like about Levi is the physicality he brings playing quarterback. You know a lot of that comes from him playing linebacker," quarterbacks coach Jordan Larkan agreed.

Levi had a couple of turnovers in a week one loss to Elkins. That was a big lesson for the first year starter, who's only improved since.

"Last year I was linebacker, now it’s just a lot more pressure," Vaughn said. "After the first play I’m good. It’s just before the game, everybody’s nervous. After that first play I’m fine."

"One thing I do think I’ve seen him improve upon is just his confidence. Knowing what’s going on every play," said Jordan Larkan.

"He’s got a really good arm, he throws the ball really well," said the head coach. "It’s just experience at quarterback, you know, every game he’s gonna get better."

Vaughn’s led the Pirates to a 3-1 record in unique fashion.

"Last three games we’ve won, we’ve been behind in the second half. And we’ve pretty well owned the fourth quarter the last three weeks and I think that’s been a big deal," Lee Larkan said.

The Pirates have outscored their last three opponents 39-6 in the fourth quarter, all leading to a 53-39 victory at Mountainburg, 28-17 win in Gentry and a 25-12 triumph over Charleston.

"We only have to play one guy both ways, so we're much fresher than the other team in the fourth quarter," Larkan explained.

Vaughn has completed 38 of 58 passes (66%) for 477 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The senior has scored 5 more touchdowns on the ground with 232 rushing yards. And yes, the linebacker at heart has made six tackles this season.

"I still play defense, but only when coach needs me."

Greenland (3-1, 1-0) travels to Mansfield (4-0, 1-0) in the Football Friday Night game of the week.