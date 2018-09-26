× JBGB Closing To Disinfect Restaurant After Illness Outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewery is closing today to disinfect all surfaces inside and outside the restaurant.

The company released a statement Wednesday (Sept. 26) on Facebook saying the state Health Department believes a stomach bug was responsible for sickening more than 100 people who ate at the popular restaurant earlier this month.

The restaurant plans to re-open at 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 27). The restaurant said it looks forward to serving customers during Bikes, Blues and BBQ over the weekend, and scheduled live music performances are still planned.

The Arkansas Department of Health has received 101 complaints of illnesses, with most people reporting diarrhea, vomiting and some fever, according to Meg Mirivel, a health department spokeswoman.

JJ’s releaesd a statement late Tuesday (Sept. 25) saying “nothing seems to indicate there was any mishandling of food or other violation of health regulations by JBGB that would have caused our customers’ symptoms.”

Most customers said they started to feel ill 24 to 36 hours after visiting the restaurant, so sick that some had to go to the doctor.

Anyone who visited JBGB between Sept. 13 and Monday (Sept. 24), and has experienced diarrhea or vomiting, should contact the health department at adh.foodsafe@arkansas.gov or 501-537-8969.

Health officials are still collecting clinical samples for testing to confirm what’s making people sick.

The restaurant was last inspected in September 2017, according to health department records.

The inspector found only one critical violation: disposable paper towels weren’t available for drying washed hands. The inspector noted that this was corrected on site.

Critical violations can cause illness if the problem is not fixed quickly, according to the health department.