Mercy Doctor Arrested On Drug Related Charges

McDonald County, MO (KFSM) — A Mercy doctor from Rogers has been arrested on several drug-related charges out of McDonald County, Missouri, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Robert J. Stuppy is facing several charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance, the manufacturing of a controlled substance, the unlawful use of weapons, and stealing.

According to Mercy’s website, Dr. Stuppy is a Cardiologist.

Mercy released a statement Wednesday night (Sept. 26) saying, “Mercy administrators have been made aware of serious criminal charges alleged against Dr. Robert Stuppy. Based on the charges brought against him, the decision was made to suspend Dr. Stuppy indefinitely. He has been relieved of all clinical and administrative duties pending an internal review of this matter.”

