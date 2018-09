Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN(KFSM) -- A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Wednesday (Sept. 26) afternoon on U.S. 412.

The motorcycle driver was headed east when a pickup pulled out near Pianalto Road and sideswiped the motorcycle, according to Tontitown Police.

Police said the motorcycle driver was seriously injured and taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.