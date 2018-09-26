Recalled Beef Sold At Aldi, Target Due To Possible E. Coli

OKLAHOMA/ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Health officials released Wednesday (Sept. 26) the list of stores where potentially E. coli-contaminated ground beef was sold — including Aldi stores in Oklahoma, and Target stores nationwide.

The Cargill Meat Solutions products were sold at the following list of stores:

Aldi stores – Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin

stores – Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and FoodMaxx stores – California

stores – California Meijer – nationwide

– nationwide Pak ‘N Save stores – California

stores – California Safeway/Albertson’s – nationwide

– nationwide Sam’s Club stores – North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia

stores – North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia Target – nationwide

– nationwide Vons stores – California

One death and 17 illnesses were identified before the nationwide recall was announced by Cargill Meat Solutions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As a result, on Sept. 19, Cargill Meat Solutions announced a nationwide recall of about 132,606 pounds of ground beef made from chuck possibly contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service cited concern that customers may have frozen the contaminated meat in their freezers and advises customers to check to see if their ground beef could be part of this recall.

The USDA considers this a high-risk situation.

The FSIS learned of the E. coli investigation on Aug. 16. The FSIS, Centers for Disease Control and other states public health and agriculture partners found that the beef was the probable source of the illnesses.

The ground beef products, produced and packaged on June 21, have the number “EST. 86R” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The following products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination: