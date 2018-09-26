× Rogers Police Investigating Homicide After Body Found

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his home Tuesday (Sept. 25) afternoon.

Rogers police were doing a welfare check about 1 p.m. at 53 Alton Circle, where they found the man, according to Keith Foster, spokesman.

The man’s body has been sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock to confirm his identity.

The incident is under investigation an no further details were immediately available, Foster said.