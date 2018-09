LONOKE COUNTY, ARK (KFSM) — One person is dead after a small plane crashed in a residents backyard in Central Arkansas during an emergency landing, according to KATV of Little Rock.

The plane caught on fire after crashing on Hickory Hill Road the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

It has not been confirmed if the pilot is the one that died in the fiery crash.

