State Police Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Accident In Carroll County

GREEN FOREST (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on U.S. 62 in Carroll County near Green Forest.

State police said the call came in about 1:54 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 26). No other details were released, pending notification of next of kin.

U.S. 62 is a winding, two-lane road that is popular with motorcyclists because of it’s scenic views of the Ozark Mountains.

Green Forest is a town of about 2,700 east of Berryville.