Survivors Raise Money For Charities During Bikes, Blues And BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The annual Bikes, Blues and BBBQ motorcycle rally for charity kicks off today in Fayetteville, and a member of a local motorcycle club says they're doing their part to raise money and help others.

The club is called "Survivors," and longtime member Glenn Bergstrom said the group is a "brotherhood of clean and sober bikers who want to be in a community of brothers and sisters who want to stop drinking and using drugs."

Bergstrom said he's been with the club for about nine years. The club spends the week raising money for different charities, and they've found that Bikes, Blues and BBQ provides a way to reach people who they might not normally reach.

"We're everyday people just like everybody else," Bergstrom said. "We're fathers, grandfathers and uncles...and hard workers, and we're there for you.

"We want people to be able to approach us if they need help with any sort of rehabilitation or [with] somebody they know. We want to be approachable," he said.

Bergstrom said Survivors will do a poker run during the week that will benefit different rehabilitation programs in Northwest Arkansas.

"This year, we're benefiting next-step housing, which is a veterans rehabilitation type place, and also Pearl out of Bentonville, which is also a rehabilitation-type place," he explained. "So all the money we raise during our poker run and stuff goes to the charities. We put up the prize money and things like that."

Bergstrom said he encourages those who want more information to seek out Survivors members during the rally, and they'll be happy to talk with them.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ runs through Saturday in downtown Fayetteville, as well as the Washington County Fairgrounds.

A full schedule of events is available here.