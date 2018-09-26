Two Arrested After High Speed Chase In Sequoyah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- On Wednesday (Sept. 26) Sequoyah County Deputy Colton Goff said he observed a silver BMW speeding in a rural area of Roland.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over for going 35mph in at 25 mph zone.

The deputy said once he initiated his emergency lights the vehicle took off reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The deputy was then chasing the vehicle on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County going eastbound.

At that point, police in the area were putting a description of the vehicle over police radio frequencies for other officers to hear.

The officers in the chase lost site of the vehicle when it exited Interstate 40 in Muldrow.

A Muldrow officer in the middle of a traffic stop at the end of the exit ramp saw the vehicle, remembered its description and took off after it. The officer followed the vehicle to Sallisaw where police put out spike strips. Those strips disabled several of the vehicle's tires.

The Muldrow officer reported seeing a baggie thrown from the vehicle, which police say they later determined to be methamphetamine.

The vehicle headed back to the Roland area but was no longer able to reach speeds in excess of 100mph.

“We saw two tires come off and so it’s running on steel rims and prior to getting to Roland the car was still going 65 mph,” said Muldrow Police Chief George Lawson.

The original Sequoyah County deputy and other Sallisaw officers caught up to the vehicle at this point and observed it pull over near Roland.

The driver, Curtis Godwin, and the passenger, James Syrock had extraditable warrants for their arrest out of Arkansas for possession and delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Godwin was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon due to trying to hit an officer with his vehicle, felony eluding, running a roadblock, possession of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence and driving under suspension.

Syrock was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and destruction of evidence.