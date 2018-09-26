× Two-Vehicle Accident Temporarily Shuts Down Crossover Road In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police and first responders worked a two-vehicle accident that shut down Crossover Road at Cliffs Boulevard in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning.

The injury accident blocked both lanes of Crossover Road and shut down traffic during morning rush about 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Police dispatch said. Drivers were urged to find alternative routes while responders worked to tend to those involved.

The road was reopened shortly before 8:15 a.m.

Stay with 5NEWS for the developing story.