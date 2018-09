× WATCH: Much Cooler Today, Chilly By Thursday Morning

A strong cold front moved through overnight dropping humidity and temperatures. Highs today will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible today as well. Lows Thursday will likely be the coldest many of us have seen since early May.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today:

Lows Thursday morning: