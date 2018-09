Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large area of showers developed behind the cold front which moved across the region last night.

Expect light rain this afternoon and early this evening, the rain will clear the area from the west to east later tonight with much cooler temperatures for Thursday morning; lows will likely be down into the low 50s or perhaps upper 40s in the valley locations.

Given the recent rains, if the sky is able to clear out, locally dense fog is a possibility early on Thursday.

-Garrett