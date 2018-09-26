Winslow Man Sentenced For Leading Officers On High-Speed Pursuit Last Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Winslow man was sentenced to six years in prison for leading several police agencies on a high-speed pursuit last August while his elderly mother was trapped inside the car.

Lesley Scott Sherwin, 44, pleaded guilty Friday (Sept. 21) in Washington County Circuit Court to fleeing, driving while intoxicated and delivery of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors dropped aggravated assault and false imprisonment as part of his plea deal.

Sherwin also received an 18-month suspended sentence set to begin when he's released from the state Department of Correction. His prison sentence is retroactive to Feb. 26.

The pursuit started with Arkansas State Police about 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2017, on Interstate 49 near the Johnson exit. Sherwin led police south on the highway and struck a vehicle before exiting onto Razorback Road in Fayetteville.

Sherwin followed the road out of the city onto Arkansas 265, driving into oncoming traffic and forcing several cars off the roadway, according to state police. Dispatch reported the pursuit topped speeds of 100 mph.

Sherwin turned off Arkansas 265 and onto Arkansas 156, then headed south on Arkansas 170. Police used a PIT maneuver to run Sherwin off the road near Union Star Road. He tried to flee again but was pinned in by police.

As he was being handcuffed, Sherwin apologized to the officers for what he had put them through.

Sherwin's mother, Marilyn Gay McCloud, was treated and released at the scene, according to state police.

West Fork police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.