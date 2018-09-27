Amazon Hiring More Than 1,500 In Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon is hiring to fill more than 1,500 full-time and part-time positions at their distribution center and sortation center, both located in Southeast Memphis.

Open positions at the sortation center can be found online now and open positions at the receive center will be listed starting Oct. 2. Interested candidates need to apply online at www.amazon.com/memphisjobs

Hiring for more than 800 jobs at the Memphis Distribution Center begins Oct. 2.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates need to apply online where they will also indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.

Amazon associates receive competitive wages and comprehensive benefits. Full-time associates benefits include healthcare starting on day one, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, 401(k) and company stock awards. Amazon also offers hourly employees the innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for employees to pursue courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.