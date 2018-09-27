Bikers Ride For A Cause At Bikes, Blues & BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — It's day two of Bikes, Blues & BBQ, and people aren't letting the chilly fall weather stop them from enjoying the annual motorcycle rally.

People travel from around the country to attend the rally, and a lot of those bikers ride for a cause.

Dago Boscia is the national president of Riders United 4 Children. RU4C strives to end child abuse and help children and families in need through educational, financial and social means.

He said Bikes, Blues & BBQ is a unique rally because it's family oriented, and that's exactly who they want to reach. It's also a time for the group to spend time together.

"In the biker world, you don't meet a stranger. It's kind of like a NASCAR race," Boscia said. "I don't care who your fan is everybody gets along. It's not like other pro sports where you're hating each other.

"There's all walks of life in our world and it's just great to meet them because we meet people from all over the country," he said.

