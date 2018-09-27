Bikes, Blues, & BBQ Host First Professional Bull Riding Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- The Bikes, Blues, & BBQ motorcycle rally coordinators decided to add a new event after 19 years.

On Thursday (Sept. 28) for the first time in the rally's history it hosted Bikes, Bulls & BBQ, a professional bull riding rodeo at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Carey Madewell said he has been attending the motorcycle rally since its early years, and that the rodeo brings a sense of newness to the rally experience.

"It's something new. I've experienced all the other things, and this is something new we can bring our kids up here too," said Madewell.

Tommy Sizemore, the director of the event, said it was his little girl who came up with the idea of a rodeo.

"We were sitting around one night watching the Cowboy Way of Alabama, and they have bull riding on a beach, and she said daddy you can do that and that`s how Bikes, Bulls & BBQ was born."

The Bikes, Blues & Bull rodeo was free and open to the public. The Bikes, Bull & BBQ Champion won about $2,500.

