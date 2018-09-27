× Body Found In Knoxville Yard Identified As Newton County Man

KNOXVILLE (KFSM) — Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found in a Knoxville yard on Monday as that of a Newton County man.

Sheriff’s investigators identified the man as Noah Hampton, 20, of Newton County. His body was found Monday in a side yard of a home off Highway 64 and Ash Street in Knoxville. Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said at that time the discovery was being investigated as a homicide, but he did not elaborate as to the cause of death.

There is one disturbance on Sunday (Sep. 23) evening deputies are investigating in relation to the man’s death. Jones also said Monday they were working to determine if Hampton was killed on Ash Street or if his body was just left there. He said the people who lived in the home on the property didn’t know how the body got there.

“These people were at work last night,” Jones said Monday. “People who live here confirmed that it was not here at the residence [Sunday night].”

Investigators found the body after receiving a tip from a passer-by who spotted it Monday.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities are asking that all tips and information on the case be sent to Detective Johnny Gonzales at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The number is (479) 754-7810.