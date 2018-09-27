Disney To Offer Cruises Out Of New Orleans

New Orleans, LA (KFSM) — The Disney Wonder cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas cruises are setting sail from New Orleans starting in 2020.

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line will have a home port in Louisiana.

Passengers will be able to choose from six different cruises during the limited-time season from New Orleans, including four, six and seven-night Western Caribbean sailing; a seven-night Bahamian cruise; and a 14-night Panama Canal voyage, departing February 7 through March 6, 2020.

Bookings will open to the public starting on October 4, 2018.

“This marks the first time Disney Cruise Line will have a home port in Louisiana. not only will this provide families from the region with the magic of having a Disney cruise ship in their own backyard, but it will also draw families from farther away to discover this incredible city before they set sail,” Disney Cruise said in a statement.

The cruises are scheduled from February through March, click here for more information.