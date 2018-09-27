Family Offering Reward For Help Finding Missing Arkansas Man

GARLAND COUNTY (KFSM) — A man out of Garland County has been missing for nearly a month, and his family is offering a reward to anyone that can help find him, according to Little Rock station KATV.

31-year-old Timothy Poss has not been seen since September 1 in Hot Springs Tamera Cullens, his mother, told the Little Rock station. She says the last conversation she had with her son has her worried.

Cullens said when they last talked her son was feeling suicidal after allegedly doing drugs. She tells reporters she offered to go pick him up from the house he was at but he declined. She believes he then left the house on foot.

“He said, ‘No, just wait until I call you back,’ and he said, ‘I love you,’ and I told him I loved him,” Cullens said. “Please call home. Let us know you’re okay. I’m scared. He’s never done this before,” Cullens claims.

She told KATV authorities have conducted a search and rescue, but to no avail.

Timothy Poss’s family is now asking the community for help in finding him, they’re offering a $1,000 reward, KATV reports.

Reporters with the Little Rock station stopped by the house where Poss was allegedly last seen. The homeowner claimed he “barely knew Poss” and that he hopes he is found safe.