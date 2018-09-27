× Fayetteville Man Gets Six Years Probation After Threats, Pursuit

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to six years probation after threatening a business and leading two police agencies on a pursuit through Fayetteville and Springdale last May.

David Perry Garrison, 24, pleaded guilty Sept. 18 in Washington County Circuit Court to first-degree aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of fleeing — all felonies.

As part of his probation, Judge Joanna Taylor ordered Garrison to wear an ankle monitor for 60 days and undergo alcohol monitoring for six months.

Taylor also ordered Garrison to take all medication he’s prescribed.

Garrison was arrested May 2 after a lengthy pursuit that began in Fayetteville, went into Springdale and back into Fayetteville before finally ending at Joyce Boulevard and Mall Avenue.

Police said Garrison had an altercation with employees at a business on Dickson Street on April 18. When police tried to stop his vehicle, he fled and wasn’t caught.

Police said Garrison returned to the business on April 30, threatened employees, then called 911 that evening and “made suicidal and homicidal statements during the conversation,” according to a news release.

Police tried to pull Garrison over again on May 2, but he refused to stop, prompting the chase.