× Fayetteville Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine.

40-year-old Jermain James of Fayetteville was sentenced for one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday (Sep. 27) in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, in February of 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) learned that James was disturbing meth in Northwest Arkansas. During the investigation, DEA agents arranged and conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from James. The substance was then sent to the DEA South Central Lab for testing, according to court documents. The lab determined that the substance contained 30.6 grams of actual methamphetamine, court records state.

James was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2017 and entered a guilty plea in November 2017.