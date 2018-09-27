Injured Turtle Gets A Leg Up With The Help Of A Few Legos

BALTIMORE, MD (CNN) — An injured Eastern box turtle is able to move around again thanks to some ingenuity — and a few Legos.

Veterinarians at The Maryland Zoo helped custom-fit the injured turtle after discovering him struggling in grass. He has a fracture on the underside of his shell, and vets had to figure out a way to keep him off the shell so it could heal, but keep him mobile at the same time.

After several ideas and a few simple sketches, they came up with a makeshift wheelchair using plumber’s putty and Lego bricks and wheels. The vets said they’re impressed with how well he’s taken to the contraption.

They’re hoping the turtle will heal enough to be released in about a year.