Oklahoma Court Of Appeals Upholds Murder Conviction Of Elvis Thacker For 2010 Murder Of Briana Ault

Posted 2:58 pm, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 03:00PM, September 27, 2018

LEFLORE COUNTY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of a Cedarville man in the death of a Fort Smith woman in eastern Oklahoma.

Briana Ault

The court rejected appeals by 30-year-old Elvis Thacker in the September 2010 death of 22-year-old Briana Ault.

Thacker claimed his confession was coerced and there was insufficient evidence to convict him. Thacker was convicted and his brother, Johnathan plead to the murder.

