Sen. Graham: ‘This Is The Most Unethical Sham Since I’ve Been In Politics’

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling the Democrats’ treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh the “most despicable thing” he has seen in politics.

Graham said that the Democrats held allegations against Kavanaugh under wraps and then sprung them on the nominee at the last moment in a desperate attempt to stop his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The South Carolina senator is saying Democrats are working to “destroy” Kavanaugh’s life and hold the seat open in hopes that a Democrat wins the White House in 2020.

“But let me tell you when it comes to this. You’re looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time my friend,” Graham said in Thursday’s (Sep. 27) hearing over the allegations against President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Graham relayed the same message to Republicans while speaking with reporters earlier in the day. He said that a nearly 40-year-old allegation should not become the new standard for withholding a nomination and that Democrats strategically dropped the accusation just before the hearing.

“God helps us all as Republicans,” Graham said to reporters.

Graham supported Republicans’ successful efforts to block President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.