× Springdale Police Seek Several Suspects In Unrelated Crimes

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are looking for individuals and vehicles they suspect are involved in several unrelated crimes.

The men and vehicles pictured on the Springdale Police Facebook post are being sought in relation to “several different, unrelated, property crimes being investigated by detectives of the Springdale Police Department,” the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479)750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4844.