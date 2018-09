× WATCH: Coldest Morning Since Early May; Sunny And Nice This Afternoon

Temperatures this morning were the coldest we have seen since May 6th of this year. That was the last time Fayetteville dropped into the 40s and Fort Smith saw 50s. Sunny skies this afternoon will warm our highs into the 70s. A gradual warming trend will kick in heading into the weekend.

Highs today: